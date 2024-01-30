Decision-making responsibility for budget execution passes to sectoral ministers

#Decisionmaking #responsibility #budget #execution #passes #sectoral #ministers

With this, sectoral ministers also gain autonomy to conclude contracts for the acquisition of goods and services, now not requiring authorization from the Ministry of Finance.

The Government, through a Budget Execution Decree-Law, transferred power to sectoral ministers. The budget execution decree-law (DLEO), which was published this Monday, comes into force on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance says that this diploma transfers decision-making responsibility for budget execution to sectoral ministers.

“The Budget Execution Decree-Law (DLEO) for the year 2024 was published today in the Official Gazette, and comes into force tomorrow. In line with what is determined in the State Budget for 2024, the diploma transfers decision-making power over budget execution for sectoral ministers”, reads the note.

The Ministry led by Fernando Medina says that “the power to authorize the use of conditional budget appropriations is transferred immediately”. This evolution “gives greater responsibility to sectoral ministers in the budget management process, allowing them to release, at any time, funds allocated to entities under their supervision whose use is conditioned”.

“Sectoral ministers also have the autonomy to enter into contracts for the acquisition of goods and services, dispensing with authorization from the Ministry of Finance that was in force until last year, whenever the value of these acquisitions exceeded the amount executed in the previous year”, adds the Ministry .

The DLEO defines the rules for implementing budgeted expenditure and revenue for the year, including with regard to the provision of information.

“With the publication of the DLEO, the annual legal framework necessary for the regular execution of the State budget was completed during the month of January”, conclude the Finance Department.