Decorative frames are hot: from sleek and classic to super chic

Are you unsure whether it suits your space? Don’t worry, there are a lot of different styles of frames and frames endless come up with color combinations.

Classic look

We start with the timeless and most elegant variant: classic moldings. You often see detailed and refined designs, with lots of curls and decorative corners. In most hardware stores you will find ornaments made of plaster to create this look, but you can also find wooden moldings with such a rich finish.

Sleek, minimalist and chic

Whatever interior you have, modern and minimalist or eclectic or Japandi, the sleek and minimalist decorative frame always fits. The simple design gives a chic look and smooth materials such as wood and polystyrene provide a sleek finish. If you want the moldings to blend into your interior, paint them in the same color as your wall, as you see in the photo.

Wallpaper

A creative way to incorporate the frames into your interior is by adding wallpaper. This creates a truly unique and stylish statement wall! For example, choose a striking wallpaper pattern:

Or choose a wallpaper in the same color as the frame, with a special structure. This way you maintain both the peace in the room and the creativity.

Playful touch with geometric shapes

Do you like a bit of playfulness in your interior? Then go for decorative frames with unique geometric shapes! Think of diagonal lines, crosses, waves or triangles. To maintain peace and quiet, you can paint the frames again in the same color as the wall.

And this special pattern also looks great in a bedroom!

Wandfoto’s

Do you regret that you no longer have room for wall art with decorative frames? Don’t worry, you can buy great prints for your decorative frames! This is a great way to really personalize your space. For example, you can choose to print one print in each list:

Or you can choose to cover one decorative frame with a statement print!

Different colors

By playing with different colors of walls and frames, you add depth to your wall. Whether you go for two completely different tones, or tone-on-tone: it’s all possible!

Make your own decorative frames?

Have you been completely inspired and would you like to have decorative frames yourself? You don’t have to be a professional to do this! In this article we explain step by step how you can saw and install decorative moldings yourself!