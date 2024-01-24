Do you recognize the little girl in the photo? Now she is very well known in Romania and a regular presence on television

#recognize #girl #photo #Romania #regular #presence #television

Do you recognize the little girl in the photo? She became very well known in Romania and a regular presence on the small screen.

Time passes without being able to stop it. For example, it seems like yesterday the little girl in the picture was playing quietly with the dolls and today she is a television star.

When he was a child, he never thought he would be so successful.

Do you recognize the little girl in the photo?

The girl in the picture is one of the most famous stars in Romania and the daughter of a famous TV presenter.

She comes from a very good family with possibilities, but that didn’t stop her from making it on her own in showbiz.

Her mother is one of the most famous journalists in our country: It is Andreea Esca.

Alexia Eram is 23 and is best known from America Express. Even though she went through the ordeal, she remained with a smile on her face.

He bought a car for 60,000 euros

Andrea Esca’s daughter recently bought a 60,000 euro car, which she had been dreaming of for some time. “Another car, which I dreamed of for a long time, but for which I needed more money. Because, despite what some might think, I haven’t been taking money from my parents since my 2nd year of college. So here I am, happy with the purchase”, said the daughter of the Pro TV presenter at the time.

Alexia Eram forms a couple with the artist Mario Fresh. Recently, the two published images from an exotic vacation, wearing their wedding rings. Fans immediately believed that the “pigeons” got married.

Alexia Eram looks flawless in a bathing suit. Andrea Esca’s daughter flaunted her curves during her exotic vacation in Bali.

Alexia was on the exotic island of Bali. She posted, on her account on a social network, numerous photos in which she appears in “summer” clothes.

Photo source: Facebook ALEXIA ERAM