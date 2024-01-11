Elton John sells his belongings: Banksy painting and platform boots | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 11, 2024 at 4:50 PM

Elton John will sell around nine hundred works of art and other items from his penthouse in Atlanta, America. Auction house Christie’s expects the items to fetch a total of around 10 million dollars (9.1 million euros), American media report.

The penthouse has been for sale since November. The sale raised more than $7 million.

The most expensive item that 76-year-old John is offering is a painting by British artist Banksy. The value of the artwork is estimated at around $1.5 million.

The British singer also auctions more personal items. Hundreds of photos are sold and clothing and accessories are also auctioned. Interested parties can bid on silver platform boots, sunglasses from the 1970s and a blue suit set with diamonds.

John also gets rid of the piano from the penthouse. The expected return on the Yamaha grand piano is $50,000.

Elton John’s sold house in Atlanta. Photo: NL Image

Image: BrunoPress

