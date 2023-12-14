Firefighters reaffirm search for collector’s body dragged away by rain –

The deputy provincial commander of the Civil Protection and Fire Service said that the search continues for the body of the citizen, Moisés Luís, aged 39, who disappeared on November 23 of this year.

Deputy Commissioner Bravo Mendes said that the searches extended to the Catinton area, and that personnel from the Luanda Provincial Command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service are continuing the searches to locate the resident, after having already carried out two searches. occasions, including with family members of the missing person.

Remember that the young taxi driver, Moisés Luís, fell, on the 23rd of November of this year, into a drainage ditch in front of the Velório da Policia site (next to the ex-Tourada), in Luanda, and was dragged to the sewer, where he disappeared, having been carried away by the current of rainwater.

Administrator guarantees support to locate young man swept away by rainwater

