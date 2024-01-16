Four citizens arrested for scamming houses in central cities

Four citizens, a couple and two ladies, who pretended to be employees of the National Housing Institute, were detained by the Criminal Investigation Service in Luanda, for allegedly defrauding several citizens, an amount of more than one hundred million kwanzas.

Citizen Marcelina Gaspar and her sister were some of the victims of the fraud involving houses in central cities, orchestrated by the accused and their partner, who received the documents to protect the leader of the gang and is supposedly hidden outside the country.

In the audio shared by the victims, to which we had access, one of the accused confirms having received and spent the money and promises to work to get it back.

SIC Geral spokesperson, Manuel Halaiwa, highlighted that in their possession, several registration lists were found, with more than 100 names and several sets of residence keys.