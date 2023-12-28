From cell phones to the road. Xiaomi presents the first electric car to compete with Tesla and Porsche

#cell #phones #road #Xiaomi #presents #electric #car #compete #Tesla #Porsche

The Chinese company is known for its ‘smartphones’ and household appliances, in 2024 it will launch its first electric vehicle, the development of which has already cost more than a billion euros. According to the CEO, there are vehicle metrics that already surpass direct competition.

The Xiaomi SU7 will reach the Chinese electric vehicle market in 2024, and then expand to other latitudes. This is the Chinese company’s first electric vehicle, which claims to have spent 10 billion yuan (1.27 billion euros) on developments. At this point, it is in the factory testing phase.

The information was disclosed by the company’s CEO, in a publication made on the social network “X”, in which he also made it known that the sales price has not yet been defined. What is certain is that Chinese technology is one of the references in the smartphones and household appliances on a global scale and thus embarks on a very different sector.

Immediately, one of the objectives is to compete with market-leading brands, such as Tesla and Porsche, acknowledged the person responsible.

In a presentation about the future vehicle, Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun, said that it will surpass the Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S in metrics such as acceleration. The person responsible also made it known that the design who is working on the Xiaomi SU7 previously worked with BMW and Mercedes-Benz.