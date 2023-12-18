Galatasaray’s opponent in the UEFA Europa League is determined! Format and bags became clear – Galatasaray

#Galatasarays #opponent #UEFA #Europa #League #determined #Format #bags #clear #Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s opponent in the play-off qualifying round, which earned the right to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in the group in the Champions League, will be determined.

The matches at this stage, which will determine the teams that will advance to the last 16 in the Europa League, will be clarified with the draw to be held today in UEFA’s headquarters, Nyon. The draw, which will be held at 15.00 GMT, will be broadcast live on EXXEN.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN Galatasaray’s star player’s contract may be terminated! View the News

The teams that finished third in the UEFA Champions League groups and the teams that finished second in the Europa League groups will be included in different bags. Two-legged play-off qualifying matches will be played on February 15 and February 22. The winning teams at the end of the matches will continue in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The losing team will say goodbye to the European adventure.

Teams belonging to the same country federation will not be able to match in this round. It is not the away goals rule, the team that scores more goals at the end of the two legs will advance to the round. In case of a goal tie, a 30-minute overtime will be played in two halves. Here too, if the tie is not broken, the winner will be determined by penalties.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: There are two candidates to replace Angelino in Galatasaray! They announced the transfer developmentView the News

Also Read:  Palancas Negras on the day of recognizing the stage of the game against Tubarões Azuis -

FINAL DUBLIN’DE

The UEFA Europa League last 16 round draws will be drawn on 23 February 2023. The final will be played on 22 May at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

class=”mediyanet-inline-adv”>

BAG 1

Freiburg
Marseille
Karabakh
Rennes
Roma
Sparta Prague
Sporting Lisbon
Toulouse

2. BAG

Benfica
Braga
Feyenoord
Galatasaray
Lens
Milan
Shakhtar Donetsk
Young Boys

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED INBurak Elmas: Galatasaray is very upset! View the News

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Mysterious case in Brașov. A young woman died strangled in the house, and her mother was charred in the yard
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News