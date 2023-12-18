Galatasaray’s opponent in the UEFA Europa League is determined! Format and bags became clear – Galatasaray

#Galatasarays #opponent #UEFA #Europa #League #determined #Format #bags #clear #Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s opponent in the play-off qualifying round, which earned the right to continue in the Europa League by finishing third in the group in the Champions League, will be determined.

The matches at this stage, which will determine the teams that will advance to the last 16 in the Europa League, will be clarified with the draw to be held today in UEFA’s headquarters, Nyon. The draw, which will be held at 15.00 GMT, will be broadcast live on EXXEN.

The teams that finished third in the UEFA Champions League groups and the teams that finished second in the Europa League groups will be included in different bags. Two-legged play-off qualifying matches will be played on February 15 and February 22. The winning teams at the end of the matches will continue in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League. The losing team will say goodbye to the European adventure.

Teams belonging to the same country federation will not be able to match in this round. It is not the away goals rule, the team that scores more goals at the end of the two legs will advance to the round. In case of a goal tie, a 30-minute overtime will be played in two halves. Here too, if the tie is not broken, the winner will be determined by penalties.

FINAL DUBLIN’DE

The UEFA Europa League last 16 round draws will be drawn on 23 February 2023. The final will be played on 22 May at the Dublin Arena in the Republic of Ireland.

BAG 1

Freiburg

Marseille

Karabakh

Rennes

Roma

Sparta Prague

Sporting Lisbon

Toulouse

2. BAG

Benfica

Braga

Feyenoord

Galatasaray

Lens

Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys

