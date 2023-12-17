Gérard Depardieu loses another award | Movies & Series

#Gérard #Depardieu #loses #award #Movies #Series

Dec 17, 2023

Actor Gérard Depardieu has to hand in another award. The Belgian village of Estaimpuis stripped him of his title of honorary citizen on Saturday. That decision is the result of comments the French actor made in a recently released documentary.

Depardieu was made an honorary citizen of the town ten years ago in tribute to his impressive career as an actor. “The comments he made go against the values ​​of the municipality of Estaimpuis,” said Mayor Daniel Senesael.

In the recent documentary Depardieu: The Fall of an Ogre the actor is filmed during a trip to North Korea. He repeatedly makes inappropriate sexual comments, including about a young girl. In the aftermath of the documentary, he already lost an award from the French-speaking province of Quebec in Canada.

French culture minister Rima Abdul Malak announced on Friday that an investigation is underway into whether Depardieu can keep the high French award Légion d’Honneur. The actor has now announced through his lawyers that he has made the national award “available” to the minister.

The 74-year-old Depardieu has been accused of sexual assault by at least fourteen women from the French film world. One actress says she was raped by him. The actor has denied all allegations so far.

Relatives say he is prudish

Depardieu’s family claims there is an “unprecedented conspiracy” against the actor. In a letter published on Sunday in the French newspaper The Sunday Journal, several family members are speaking out about the case. Among them is also actress Julie Depardieu, Gérard’s daughter.

“Of course we are often shocked by Gérard’s statements, but our father/grandfather/uncle is the target of an unprecedented conspiracy,” the letter says. “In private with his children he is extremely modest, sensitive and even a bit prudish.”

