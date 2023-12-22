Global Media suspends opinion spaces on TSF – Media

#Global #Media #suspends #opinion #spaces #TSF #Media

From this Friday onwards there will be no opinion spaces on the TSF, Negócios learned. The decision by the management of Global Media Group was communicated to the newsroom this Thursday.

The management led by José Paulo Fafe thus ends with several historic radio programs, such as “Bloco Central” – which was broadcast late on Friday afternoons more than ten years ago, counting, in its current format, with the participation by Pedro Marques Lopes and Pedro Siza Vieira – and the daily spaces “Café Duplo” and “Não aligned”, which aired in the morning and late afternoon, respectively. The “TSF Forum” escapes the cut.

Some of these programs were on break during the Christmas season, and under normal circumstances would return to the TSF antenna in January. They are suspended at least until new management are appointed to replace those who resigned following the announcement of the cut of 150 to 200 people, in a program of friendly terminations to be followed by a collective dismissal.

The decision takes place in the same week that another space for debate ended, but by the will of the participants themselves. The “Ministry of the Future” had weekly opinions from former Minister of Culture Graça Fonseca, and Miguel Poiares Maduro, former Deputy Minister of Regional Development. At the end of the program broadcast on Tuesday, they explained that they understood that the conditions were not met for them to continue, with the former governor of António Costa’s executive going further, saying that she did not want to “be part of what is happening” at Global Media Group.

Opinion spaces are one of the hallmarks of that radio’s identity.

The group that owns TSF, Jornal de Notícias, Diário de Notícas and Dinheiro Vivo, among other titles, has been involved in controversy due to the ongoing friendly termination program for 150 to 200 people (and whose deadline has been extended until January 10th), which will be followed by collective dismissal.

The decision comes after the World Opportunity Fund, a fund registered in the Bahamas, took a controlling position in the group.

The case reached parliament, which has already heard the representatives of workers, the journalists’ union and the Regulatory Entity for Social Communication, and also decided to call the Minister of Labor, the Minister of Culture, the resigning directors of Jornal de Notícias, the TSF, from the sports team O Jogo and Dinheiro Vivo, the group’s management, former CEO Marco Galinha and former TSF director Domingos de Andrade.