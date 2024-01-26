GTA Online: Drag Racing, Auto Shop Heist Bonuses & More

#GTA #Online #Drag #Racing #Auto #Shop #Heist #Bonuses

The new content week in GTA Online is here and offers you, among other things, drag racing in the long-running favorite. Of course, you don’t have to miss out on bonuses and discounts in the new week – an overview.

Drag racing is now available in the long-running GTA Online from Rockstar Games. In these, you as a driver have to shift gears precisely, use nitro boosts and avoid traffic in order to cross the finish line as the winner. Until January 31st you will also receive double GTA$ and RP in drag racing.

There are also double GTA$ and RP bonuses in the new content week for auto repair shop robbery jobs and big game hunting. In line with this, car repair shops, for example, are also discounted by 30 percent, so the new content week is ideal for pursuing this sideline.

News from the front of the vehicle:

In the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom: the Pegassi Torero (classic, 30% discount), the Canis Kalahari (off-road vehicle), the Karin Futo (sports car), the Dinka Jester (racing) (sports car) and the Imponte Ruiner (muscle car)

In the Luxury Autos showroom: the Vapid Aleutian (SUV) and the Declasse Impaler LX (muscle car)

Target vehicles for scrap trade robberies: the Bravado Buffalo EVX (muscle car), the Lampadati Viseris (classic) and the Pegassi Toros (SUV)

Prize Vehicle: Finishes in the top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series for four consecutive days and wins the Übermacht Zion Classic (Classic)

Test vehicles: the Vapid Dominator ASP (muscle car, 30% discount), the Karin Sultan RS Classic (sports car, 30% discount) and the Emperor Vectre (sports car)

The main prize on the Wheel of Fortune: the Pfister Growler (sports car)

The discounts of the week at a glance:

50% discount on LS Car Meet membership and LS Car Meet takeovers

30% discount on auto repair shops and associated upgrades and customizations, LS Tuners racing suits and HSW racing suits

Vehicle discounts: 30% discount on the Karin Calico GTF (sports car), the Annis Euros (sports car), the Vapid Dominator ASP (muscle car), the Karin Sultan RS Classic (sports car) and the Pegassi Torero (classic)

The weapon transport offers of the week: 30% discount on the Railgun and (only with GTA+) 40% discount on the Assault SMG

GTA+ members will get a free Albany Cavalcade XL (SUV), free apparel, 1.5x GTA$ and RP rewards for wildlife photography, 2x LS Car Meet reputation, and more.

