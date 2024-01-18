#Handball #European #Championship #Denmark #confident #Norway #disappointed

World champion Denmark started the main round at the European Handball Championships in Germany with a victory, but the two-time World Cup runners-up Norway experienced bitter disappointment. The Danes ultimately won 39:27 (18:17) against the Netherlands in Hamburg on Wednesday and are at the top of Group II with an ideal four points.

The Danes will now face the defending champions from Sweden in the top game of the group on Friday, who also have four points after a 28:22 (11:7) against Slovenia.

The Norwegians around top star Sander Sagosen had previously lost 32:37 (15:18) against Portugal after a weak performance. This means that the semi-finals have moved further away for the pointless Scandinavians.

For the Danes, who have been waiting for their third European Championship title since 2012, Berlin Bundesliga professional Mathias Gidsel was the best thrower with nine goals. Former world handball player Mikkel Hansen and ex-Flensburg player Rasmus Lauge also played well with five goals each.

Lucas Pellas (Montpellier) scored eight times for the Swedes, while Bundesliga professionals Eric Johansson (Kiel) and Albin Lagergren (Magdeburg) each scored three goals.

The former Kieler Sagosen remained pale in the defeat of his Norwegians and only scored twice in five throws. The Portuguese, with Pedro Portela from HBC Nantes scoring eight goals, scored their first two points.