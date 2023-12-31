How did Pedro Malheiro play? The X-ray of the player assigned to Benfica :: zerozero.pt

#Pedro #Malheiro #play #Xray #player #assigned #Benfica #zerozero.pt

In his third season in Boavista’s first team, Pedro Malheiro has established himself as one of the cornerstones of the checkered team since the beginning of last season. After a first campaign to recognize the reality of the Portuguese football elite, the full-back trained at Bessa benefited from Petit’s continued investment in his abilities and the result is clear: the strong interest of Benfica in its services.

As the January market window approaches, the zerozero made a detailed analysis of what could be the Portuguese under-21 international’s last challenge for Pantera, in the duel forehead to Gil Vicente.

As a result of Boavista’s most turbulent phase at the time, Malheiro did not show the offensive disinhibition that is usually part of his DNA. With Félix Correia (later Tidjany Touré) to score, the full-back preferred to almost captively protect the right of the defense and, it must be said, were it not for the foul on the Portuguese winger, which gave rise to the decisive penalty, and we would be talking a very balanced performance defensively.

Even though he lost the ball a lot – a total of 16 -, the player from Vila Verde stood out in anticipation of his opponents by winning four of those seven duels. With a very interesting pass success rate – he made 84 percent of them, 42 out of 50 -, the long balls prevented an even more significant success, and, only on one of the five occasions in which he took centers into Andrew’s area, these found recipient.

It is also worth mentioning his unshakable attitude in the final moments – already after the penalty committed -, as he was one of the faces of the chess team’s reaction, in the attacks made towards the Gilista goal, which proves his excellent physical availability for attacking attacks at an advanced stage of the meeting.

“Available for work, committed and professional” as stressed Ricardo Paiva, coach of the chess team, in the post-game against the Roosters, it is not now that Pedro Malheiro has been showing signs of his potential to succeed at the highest level: «Given his attitude in youth football, he already hinted at basic quality for grow and reach levels of income equal to those it has been achieving in the last two/three years.”

X-rays to Pedro Malheiro

Correct passes

42

Fouls committed

3

Bad passes

8

Fouls suffered

0

Duels won

4

Aerial duels won

0

Lost duels

3

Lost air duels

0

Ball losses

16

Disarms

2

Pedro Malheiro