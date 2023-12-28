How do you recognize pneumonia?

#recognize #pneumonia

You hear it all around you, people with pneumonia. Since August 2023, the number of patients visiting the GP with pneumonia has increased compared to previous years. It is striking that children and young people in particular are more likely to develop pneumonia. Due to the increasing figures, the RIVM has instructed general practitioners to take an additional throat and nose sample for examination. But what can you do yourself to prevent respiratory infections? And how do you actually recognize pneumonia?

The number of patients with pneumonia is not only increasing in the Netherlands, rising figures are also visible in China and other European countries, the RIVM reports. Good to know: pneumonia is caused by a virus or bacteria. For example, the flu virus (influenza virus) or the coronavirus could be the cause. In recent months, the bacteria have mainly become Mycoplasma pneumoniae often found to cause pneumonia.

Symptoms of pneumonia

With pneumonia (or a respiratory infection), the smaller lung tubes, the alveoli and the tissue around them are inflamed. The wall of the alveoli becomes thicker and mucus enters the alveoli. This means less oxygen can enter your blood. And this can make you feel tired or short of breath. Pneumonia can look a lot like a cold. A respiratory infection can also develop after a few days of a cold. Therefore, pay close attention to whether you notice a change in your complaints. You can recognize pneumonia by the following symptoms:

Cough

A tight feeling

Fever

Fatigue

Faster or difficult breathing

Feeling lethargic

Pain when breathing in

What can you do yourself?

Do you suspect you have a respiratory infection? Then visit your doctor and report your suspicion. The GP can then make a diagnosis and possibly prescribe antibiotics. In addition, it is even more important than on other days to drink enough water (or tea) if you have pneumonia. Also important: healthy food. These 5 foods are essential for healthy lungs. Furthermore, stay away from smoke and situations that release a lot of dust as much as possible. In addition to limiting your complaints, it is good for those around you to prevent the spread of pneumonia. That’s how you do that:

Cough and sneeze into your elbow

Stay home if you are sick

Keep your distance from others

Avoid contact with people who could become seriously ill from a lung infection, such as the elderly and people with asthma

More Healthy Now? Also follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Also nice: take a look at the magazine and sign up for the newsletter.