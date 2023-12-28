Taylor Swift fan died of “heat exhaustion” – 20 minutes

#Taylor #Swift #fan #died #heat #exhaustion #minutes

After the death of a young woman at a concert by US pop star Taylor Swift in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the exact cause of death has been determined: As Brazilian media reported on Wednesday, citing the autopsy report, the 23-year-old died of “heat exhaustion”. The consequences were circulatory failure and pulmonary hemorrhage, which led to the young woman’s “sudden death”.

The organizer of the Taylor Swift concerts in Brazil had previously come under massive criticism because, according to fans, he had banned the 60,000 visitors from bringing water into Nilton-Santos at the singer’s first of six concerts in Brazil stadium in Rio – despite temperatures of up to 59 degrees.

Swift said she was “devastated” after the death on November 17th. The second concert of their “Eras Tour” in Brazil was postponed by two days. According to the concert organizer, the young woman was quickly treated by first responders at the stadium after feeling unwell and was taken to hospital an hour later.

The organizer later apologized. “We recognize that in addition to everything we have done, we could have taken alternative measures,” said Time For Fun boss Serafim Abreu. Shade providers could have been set up in outdoor areas or the concerts could have been relocated to a time with less high temperatures. Large parts of Brazil suffered from a heat wave in November.

