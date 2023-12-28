Dave Roelvink and girlfriend split up: ‘Painful decision’

#Dave #Roelvink #girlfriend #split #Painful #decision

Dave Roelvink

“It’s painful to have to accept that our family is falling apart,” he continues. Roelvink explains the break: ‘The main reason for ending our relationship is that we have both had the feeling for some time that we are only together for our son. I know from experience that a child needs two happy parents, because my parents used to stay together too long purely for the sake of my brother and me and we did not experience that as a positive thing.’

The two parted ways well, he says. ‘Fortunately there is no argument and we have taken this painful decision together in good consultation. We are going to ensure that our son feels as little of it as possible and have made good agreements regarding contact arrangements.’

Roelvink concludes: ‘I also work hard every day on my recovery and I am now focusing on our family and our family during this difficult period.’

