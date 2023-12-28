Dave Roelvink and girlfriend split up: ‘Painful decision’

#Dave #Roelvink #girlfriend #split #Painful #decision

Dave Roelvink

“It’s painful to have to accept that our family is falling apart,” he continues. Roelvink explains the break: ‘The main reason for ending our relationship is that we have both had the feeling for some time that we are only together for our son. I know from experience that a child needs two happy parents, because my parents used to stay together too long purely for the sake of my brother and me and we did not experience that as a positive thing.’

The two parted ways well, he says. ‘Fortunately there is no argument and we have taken this painful decision together in good consultation. We are going to ensure that our son feels as little of it as possible and have made good agreements regarding contact arrangements.’

Roelvink concludes: ‘I also work hard every day on my recovery and I am now focusing on our family and our family during this difficult period.’

Dave Roelvink back home after six weeks of rehab: ‘Follow a lighter trajectory in the Netherlands’ Read also

Also Read:  MISS EARTH - Fifalia Valisoa remains positive despite the defeat

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
In Vaslui, Santa Claus ran out of presents. The children went home in tears. “Shame on you!”
Posted on
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Stunning stunt at Kiel: Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt becomes Beerschot’s new coach | Belgian Football
Posted on
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Specialists recommend protecting yourself from covid with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines
Posted on
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Redi Marítima deploys on the Atlantic façade facing Essequibo
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News