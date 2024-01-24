#Index #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Wednesday #news #summary

“Ukraine’s claims to Russian territories are an attempt to mask the problems of the Kyiv regime and President Volodymyr Zelensky himself,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Zelensky really has big problems and he should have realized what he had to do to stop it all, but he doesn’t want to

Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked whether Ukraine’s territorial claims against Russia should be treated as just another piece of nonsense. Pictures of the conversation were published on the journalist’s Telegram channel.

So, according to Peskov, Zelensky is doing his best to bring back the situation when he received an unlimited amount of money, “but this will no longer happen,” and he is trying to maintain the situation where he received an unlimited amount of ammunition, “but his sponsors are running out of it.”

“He is again trying to get absolutely dominant support, he really wants to be like Russian President Putin, for example, so that everyone supports him, but it doesn’t work that way, and more and more people in Ukraine are starting to think that maybe the Kiev regime is doing something wrong by continuing this completely senseless bloodshed,” Peskov pointed out.

And we will continue the special military operation until the moment we complete all the tasks

– summed up the Russian presidential spokesman.