Israel-Hamas Agree on Ceasefire, This is the Main Condition

Thea Fathanah Arbar, CNBC Indonesia

Monday, 01/29/2024 22:00 IWST

Photo: Israeli military vehicles move out of the Gaza Strip, Monday (15/1/2024). (REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Israel and the Hamas group are on track to reach a prolonged ceasefire agreement within the next two weeks. This news was reported by the New York Times media.

The media said on Saturday (27/1/2024) last week that the new agreement could see Hamas release the remaining Israeli hostages in its custody, in exchange for the IDF stopping its attacks on Gaza for about two months.

Citing unnamed United States (US) officials close to the negotiations, a written draft combining proposals from both sides has been drafted over the past ten days, and will be discussed at talks in Paris on Sunday.

“This new ceasefire agreement will be broader in scope than previous agreements,” officials told the newspaper.

In the first stage, which will halt hostilities for 30 days, women, the elderly and injured hostages will be released by Hamas. During this time, both sides will agree to a second phase, which will extend the ceasefire for another month in exchange for the release of Israeli soldiers and male civilians.

The agreement will also allow more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza. The number of Palestinians to be released from Israeli prisons has not been negotiated, but sources described it as “a solvable issue.”

About 1,200 people were killed and about 240 people were taken hostage during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. The IDF operation, launched in response to the attacks, has so far killed 26,422 Palestinians and injured 65,087 others.

And, earlier this week, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide in Gaza.

On the other hand, Hamas released about half of the hostages during a week-long ceasefire in November 2023. According to Israeli authorities, the group still holds 136 people, while about two dozen captives are believed to have died in the fighting.

on Monday (29/1/2024) reported that Hamas stated that the release of the hostages they were holding would require guarantees for an end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the withdrawal of all invasion troops, reiterating its position after Israel held a meeting with Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

“The success of the Paris meeting depends on the Occupation’s (Israeli) agreement to end its comprehensive aggression in the Gaza Strip,” senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told .

