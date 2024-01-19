Israeli Soldier Killed Again, Three Soldiers Seriously Injured in Gaza

#Israeli #Soldier #Killed #Soldiers #Injured #Gaza

Palestinian fighters provide fierce resistance to Israeli colonial forces in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Al-Quds military media

TEL AVIV – The Israeli military on Friday (19/1/2024) announced the death of a soldier and three other soldiers seriously injured during ground fighting with the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

“Sergeant Uri Gerbi (20) of the Givati ​​Brigade died as a result of serious wounds he suffered in fighting in the southern part of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday,” said an Israeli military statement.

“Three soldiers were seriously injured in fighting in the central and northern parts of the Gaza Strip,” they said.

The Israeli military did not provide additional details about the fighting that led to Gerbi’s death or the three soldiers’ injuries.

According to the latest official toll, the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed since the start of the war reached 530, including 194 since the start of the ground war in Gaza.

But the Palestinian Resistance group says the number is much higher. On Thursday alone, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced the killing and wounding of more than 40 Israeli soldiers on various battle fronts.

Abu Ubaidah, military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said the estimates given by Israeli forces were “not real,” and the number of casualties was much higher.

On January 12, Israeli newspaper Walla reported 4,000 Israeli soldiers had been disabled since the start of the war in Gaza on October 7 and estimates suggested the number could rise to 30,000.