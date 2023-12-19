Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 19 December 2023

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #December

Focus on Telecom Italia TIM after the rise achieved in the previous session. Bitcoin almost reached 43,000 dollars (over 39,000 euros).

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets began the session with fractional progress.

At 09.10 am FTSEMib gained 0.25% to 30,318 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share recovered 0.26%. Positive performances also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.54%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+1,01%).

In general progress i main US stock indexes in the first session of the week. Only the Dow Jones remained unchanged at 37,306 points, after setting a new all-time high at 37,393 points. The S&P500 gained 0.45% to 4,741 points. Positive performance also for the Nasdaq (+0.61% to 14,905 points).

Positive closing for the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Nikkei index recorded an increase of 1.41% to 33,219 points, the high of the day (minimum of 32,654 points). No surprises from the Bank of Japan, which made no changes to monetary policy.

Il bitcoin it exceeded 43,000 dollars (just under 39,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it stands just above 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP approaching 3.7%.

L’euro it remains above $1.09.

Focus on Telecom Italia TIM after the rise achieved in the previous session. The phone company’s stock began the session with a 0.5% progress a 0,2823 euro.

The declines on the securities prevail banking sector at the start of the day.

In evidence BPER Bank (-1,17% a 3,031 euro).