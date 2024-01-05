Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 5 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Traders await inflation data in Europe and Italy, as well as employment numbers in the US. Negative trend for luxury stocks. Bad Saras

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets consolidate in negative territory in the last session of the week. Traders await inflation data in Europe and Italy, as well as employment numbers in the United States, which could provide indications on the ECB and FED’s next moves.

At 10.40 am FTSEMib lost 0.56% to 30,234 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.58%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.95%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,82%).

Il bitcoin it exceeded 44,000 dollars (just under 40,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it is confirmed above 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing above 3.8%.

L’euro remains below $1,095.

The titles of banking sector remain in the spotlight.

On the rise Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0,97% a 3,347 euro).

Negative trend for luxury sector stocks. Brunello Cucinelli e Moncler they lose 2.52% and 1.38% respectively.

The decline of stands out Sara’s (-5,23% a 1,5315 euro). From internal dealing communications released by Borsa Italiana we learn that between 11 and 29 December 2023 the shareholder Urion Holdings (Malta) Limited sold 16.74 million shares of the refining company listed on MidCap at a weighted average price of 1.6235 euros. The share sold by the partner represents 1.76% of Saras’ capital.