Japan Has Anti-Earthquake Structures, Why Are Buildings Still Destroyed?

#Japan #AntiEarthquake #Structures #Buildings #Destroyed

Jakarta –

Earthquake with a force of 7.6 magnitude hit Japan Yesterday. A number of buildings and houses were seriously damaged by the devastating earthquake. In fact, the local government issued a tsunami warning because Japanese earthquake This.

This earthquake caused roads to be damaged, houses toppled and buildings destroyed. The question arises, why were these buildings destroyed, considering that Japan has anti-earthquake building technology?

Quoted from Housing Japan, Japan is located in an earthquake-prone and seismically active area. Even so, this country has developed strict regulations that require all buildings to be built earthquake resistant. This makes Japan have the most earthquake-resistant buildings in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Japanese building codes consider various factors such as soil type, depth of building foundations, and building height. This also requires the building to have a flexible structure that can move with the ground during an earthquake, as well as a damping system to absorb earthquake shocks.

Another important aspect of earthquake-resistant buildings in Japan is the use of advanced technology. The building is equipped with an early warning system that can detect earthquakes and automatically turn off gas and electricity to prevent fires. Many buildings also have automatic fire extinguishing systems and emergency lighting to ensure the safety of occupants during an earthquake.

Japan also has strict building regulations and inspection systems that ensure that buildings are built to withstand earthquakes and other natural disasters. In addition, all buildings in Japan are required to undergo routine safety inspections every 10 years to ensure they remain earthquake resistant and safe to inhabit. This helps maintain the structural integrity of the building and also provides peace of mind for residents and property owners.

This comprehensive system of building inspections and regulations applies not only to new construction, but also to older buildings that may have been built before current building codes were implemented. Therefore, even if a building is several decades old, if it has undergone the necessary safety inspections and renovations, it is considered safe to inhabit.

So, why are there still destroyed buildings and houses?

Another source said that this possibility occurred due to the age of the building and the strength of the earthquake. For example, a building or house is designed to withstand a moderate earthquake. So the house could be damaged if the earthquake is stronger than previously thought.

A construction expert said that the conclusion is that a house will withstand an earthquake at certain strength limits and how long the building is old.

Watch the video “Japan asked to be alert for aftershocks in the next week”

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(zlf/abr)