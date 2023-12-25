Just for 1 spoon! It cuts cough instantly

Cough attacks that increase during the winter months sometimes never go away! But drink 1 spoon of this and you will feel the effect! It instantly cuts the persistent cough! Here is the recipe for the cure that cuts that cough like a knife…

Cough is a disorder that significantly affects the quality of daily life and can sometimes turn into a persistent problem. Among the natural treatment methods, a miraculous cure is recommended with a mixture of carob molasses, olive oil and black pepper, which offers an effective solution to cough.

BENEFITS OF CAROB MOLASSES

Carob molasses stands out for those looking for a natural and effective solution for a persistent cough. While carob molasses heals diseases such as cough, cold and shortness of breath, it also acts as a natural expectorant.

HOW TO PREPARE CAROB MOLAS CURE?

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 and a half tablespoons of carob molasses and a few pinches of black pepper into a coffee pot. Warm this mixture slightly and then enjoy it. This cure offers an effective natural solution, especially for severe and persistent coughs.

