Maldives allows Chinese ‘spy ship’ to anchor; The government will accept friendly countries- China Maldives

Malé – The Maldivian government has confirmed that the Xian Yang Hong 03, which is considered to be China’s spy ship in the Indian Ocean, will anchor in the capital Malé early next month. In an official statement, the Maldivian government said the ship would not conduct any surveillance in the Maldives and that China had sought clearance for procedures such as a change of crew.

The government stated that the Maldives has always welcomed ships of friendly nations and will continue to host private and military vessels that request port for peaceful purposes. “Such action improves bilateral relations between Maldives and other countries. Welcoming ships from friendly countries invokes the country’s centuries-old tradition,” the statement said.

The Chinese merchant ship is expected to arrive in Male on February 8. The ship is currently off the coast of Jakarta, Indonesia. Diplomats see the phrase “welcoming ships from friendly countries” as a direct attack on India and further evidence of India’s move away from India and closer to China. .

The 4,300 ton Xiang Yang Hong 03 is a Chinese surveillance ship in the Indian Ocean. Such vessels can anticipate natural disasters such as underwater earthquakes and provide information to help mitigate the effects. However, it is estimated that China is using this ship for military purposes as well as for spying.

The Maldives is allowing the Chinese ship to anchor in a situation where relations between India and the Maldives have worsened following the controversial remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Maldives President Mohammad Muisu has demanded that the Indian soldiers in the Maldives leave the country.

