Sharon Osbourne attempted suicide after Ozzy’s affair | Stars

Sharon Osbourne attempted suicide after discovering her husband Ozzy Osbourne was having an affair. “I took a lot of pills,” she said, according to British media, during a performance of her theater tour in London.

“He always had groupies and I was used to that,” said the 71-year-old Osbourne. “But if he knows the person’s name and where she lives and works, then it is very different. Then you are emotionally involved.”

The British woman said she overdosed and locked herself in her bedroom. “The cleaning lady came to clean the room and saw me.”

It is not clear which period Osbourne is talking about. In 2016, the couple announced that they were splitting up after 33 years of marriage because Ozzy had an affair. The rocker then sought treatment for a sex addiction and the two got back together.

You can talk about suicidal thoughts 24/7 via 113 or 0800-0113 and the chat on 113.nl

