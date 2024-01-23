MediaMarkt stunts with discount during the VAT-free days

#MediaMarkt #stunts #discount #VATfree #days
We often seem to be robbed in the Netherlands when we compare prices in the United States. For example, a low dollar price may be advertised during an announcement, only to be launched here at a much higher price. This is often due to the VAT that is added, which is never included in the price in the US.
Do not pay VAT at MediaMarkt
At 21 percent, a product suddenly becomes a lot more expensive. Especially if it is a product that already has a fairly high price, such as a smartphone, laptop or television. That is why now is a great time to take advantage of the VAT-free days at MediaMarkt. Or as the promotion is now called: VAT? Get rid of it!
The promotion currently only applies to selected smartphones, laptops and smartwatches, but many more products will be added throughout the week. We have already listed the best deals for you.
- Acer Nitro VG240YEb – 97,52 euro
- Fitbit Charge 6 – 106,61 euro
- Motorola Moto G13 128GB – 114,87 euro
- Xiaomi Remi 13C 5G 128GB – 123,88 euro
- Lenovo Tab M11 + Cover a pen – 180.98 euros
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm – 231,38 euro
- LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B – 288,41 euro
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515 – 395,85 euro
- Garmin Venu 3S 41mm – 413.19 euros
- Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB – 437,17 euro
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Gaming – 519,81 euro
- Samsung Galaxy Book3 – 577,65 euro
- HP Pavilion 15-EH3840ND – 585,92 euro
- Philips 55PUS8508/12 The One (2023) – 618,97 euro
- Samsung Crystal 4K 75CU7100 (2023) – 800,78 euro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – 883,42 euro
- MSI Cyborg 15 – 990,85 euro
- LG OLED 48C34LA (2023) – 1073,49 euro
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K 50QN90C (2023) – 1073,49 euro
- Samsung The Frame 50LS03B (2023) – 1073,49 euro
