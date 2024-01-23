MediaMarkt stunts with discount during the VAT-free days

#MediaMarkt #stunts #discount #VATfree #days

We often seem to be robbed in the Netherlands when we compare prices in the United States. For example, a low dollar price may be advertised during an announcement, only to be launched here at a much higher price. This is often due to the VAT that is added, which is never included in the price in the US.

Do not pay VAT at MediaMarkt

At 21 percent, a product suddenly becomes a lot more expensive. Especially if it is a product that already has a fairly high price, such as a smartphone, laptop or television. That is why now is a great time to take advantage of the VAT-free days at MediaMarkt. Or as the promotion is now called: VAT? Get rid of it!

The promotion currently only applies to selected smartphones, laptops and smartwatches, but many more products will be added throughout the week. We have already listed the best deals for you.

Acer Nitro VG240YEb – 97,52 euro

Fitbit Charge 6 – 106,61 euro

Motorola Moto G13 128GB – 114,87 euro

Xiaomi Remi 13C 5G 128GB – 123,88 euro

Lenovo Tab M11 + Cover a pen – 180.98 euros

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm – 231,38 euro

LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B – 288,41 euro

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 – 395,85 euro

Garmin Venu 3S 41mm – 413.19 euros

Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB – 437,17 euro

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Chromebook Gaming – 519,81 euro

Samsung Galaxy Book3 – 577,65 euro

HP Pavilion 15-EH3840ND – 585,92 euro

Philips 55PUS8508/12 The One (2023) – 618,97 euro

Samsung Crystal 4K 75CU7100 (2023) – 800,78 euro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus – 883,42 euro

MSI Cyborg 15 – 990,85 euro

LG OLED 48C34LA (2023) – 1073,49 euro

Samsung Neo QLED 4K 50QN90C (2023) – 1073,49 euro

Samsung The Frame 50LS03B (2023) – 1073,49 euro

In addition to these deals, there are currently many more deals at MediaMarkt. Check out the complete overview of the VAT promotion here.