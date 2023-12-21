Microsoft removes Windows “mixed reality” feature -December 21, 2023 at 6:07 PM

#Microsoft #removes #Windows #mixed #reality #feature #December

Microsoft on Thursday retired the “mixed reality” feature for Windows that allowed some hardware devices and software to use augmented and virtual reality technologies.

The company launched the feature in a Windows 10 update in 2017, and the mixed reality portal app allowed users to access the technology on their PCs using compatible VR headsets.

Microsoft uses mixed reality to describe software that combines both augmented and virtual reality.

Augmented reality overlays text, sounds, images and videos over real images that users see in front of them, while virtual reality immerses users in an artificial world by creating computer-generated experiences.

“Windows mixed reality has been deprecated and will be removed in a future release of Windows,” Microsoft said.

Business Insider reported last year that the company has scrapped plans for HoloLens 3, a move that could spell the end of the augmented reality headset line in that form. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)