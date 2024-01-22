More than 347 thousand people in Saudi have converted to Islam in the last 5 years

#thousand #people #Saudi #converted #Islam #years

Jakarta – The number of converts to Islam in Saudi Arabia continues to increase. The latest report states that as many as 347,646 people have converted to Islam in the last five years.

According to the Saudi news agency, SPAMonday (22/1/2024), the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Islamic Guidance announced that 347,646 people consisting of men and women had converted to Islam through 423 foreign preachers and 457 da’wah institutions located throughout the kingdom.

The ministry reported that the number of people embracing Islam in Saudi Arabia has continued to increase over the last five years. The highest increase occurred last year.

The details of people who converted to Islam were 21,654 people in 2019, 41,441 people in 2020, 27,333 people in 2021, 93,899 people in 2022, and 163,319 people in 2023.

In its report, the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da’wah and Islamic Guidance said this was part of the ministry’s efforts to invite non-Muslims to learn about Islam, spread the values ​​of tolerance, and dispel doubts or misunderstandings about religion.

Saudi Arabia is a country with the largest number of Muslims in the world. According to Global Muslim Populations data, Saudi Arabia is in 15th place as the country with the largest number of Muslims in the world. The number of Muslims in Saudi reaches 34,524,367 people out of a total population of 37,243,115 people.

The majority of Muslims in Saudi Arabia are Sunnis and around 5 percent are Shiites, the majority of whom are in the eastern region, according to data from the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Apart from Islam, people living in Saudi Arabia are followers of Christianity, Hinduism and a few other religions.

Saudi Arabia became the center of the birth of Islam, since Allah SWT sent Prophet Muhammad SAW to spread Islam in Makkah in 610 AD – some say 611 AD. Rasulullah SAW then preached in Makkah and Medina. Islam continues to grow after the death of the Prophet SAW.

Referring to Global Muslim Populations data as of January 22 2024, the number of followers of Islam is estimated to reach 2,021,582,571 or around 25 percent of the world’s population.

