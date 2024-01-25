Moscow accuses Kiev of shooting down a plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners

The president of the lower house of the Russian parliament (Duma) accused Ukraine this Wednesday, 24, of having shot down an IL-76 plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners.

The Russian government said that an IL-76 military transport plane, with 74 people on board, including 65 Ukrainians for a prisoner exchange, crashed today in the Bolgorod region, near the Ukrainian border.

Volodin announced that the Duma will prepare an appeal to the US Congress and the German Federal Parliament to find out which missiles could have caused the plane to crash.

The head of the Duma said that the initiative is intended so that American congressmen and German deputies “can finally see who they are financing and who they are helping”.

“The aircraft was hit by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the village of Liptsy, in the Kharkiv region, using an anti-aircraft missile system. Russian Aerospace Force radar systems detected the launch of two Ukrainian missiles,” writes the Russian Ministry of Defense, adding that all occupants of the aircraft were killed.