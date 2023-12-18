Nostradamus – an unfortunate person affected by mental illness or a prophet who had supernatural powers: one prophecy so far scientists cannot explain

#Nostradamus #unfortunate #person #affected #mental #illness #prophet #supernatural #powers #prophecy #scientists #explain

Neither fame nor wealth could help them

One of the most important predictions of Nostradamus: “More than 500 years will not be able to understand this.” So, although it is difficult to interpret a book of four-line poems, but according to researchers, the French astrologer predicted many disastrous world events, writes manchestereveningnews.co.uk.

In addition, one of his quatrains encoded the exact date of death of the British monarch Elizabeth II.

Also the exact burial place of Princess Diana, the Twin Towers disaster, the rise of Marxism in China and so on. Did Nostradamus really predict the future? Who was the French prophet and how do researchers explain his prophecies? – is written in the foreword of Mario Reading’s book “Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future”, which was republished in 2015.

According to the British newspaper “The Sunday Times”, sales of Reading’s book have increased significantly since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Only on September 17. the book sold more than 8,000 copies, compared to only five copies a week before her death.

Also Read:  Portugal thrashes England and is in the 'socks' of the European

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News