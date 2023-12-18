Nostradamus – an unfortunate person affected by mental illness or a prophet who had supernatural powers: one prophecy so far scientists cannot explain

#Nostradamus #unfortunate #person #affected #mental #illness #prophet #supernatural #powers #prophecy #scientists #explain

Neither fame nor wealth could help them

One of the most important predictions of Nostradamus: “More than 500 years will not be able to understand this.” So, although it is difficult to interpret a book of four-line poems, but according to researchers, the French astrologer predicted many disastrous world events, writes manchestereveningnews.co.uk.

In addition, one of his quatrains encoded the exact date of death of the British monarch Elizabeth II.

Also the exact burial place of Princess Diana, the Twin Towers disaster, the rise of Marxism in China and so on. Did Nostradamus really predict the future? Who was the French prophet and how do researchers explain his prophecies? – is written in the foreword of Mario Reading’s book “Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future”, which was republished in 2015.

According to the British newspaper “The Sunday Times”, sales of Reading’s book have increased significantly since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Only on September 17. the book sold more than 8,000 copies, compared to only five copies a week before her death.