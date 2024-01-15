#meat #bad

If you happen to be lost in front of the vast choice of meat in the butcher’s section, follow the advice of our two meat experts.

Madeleine Schoder

Published15. January 2024, 11:00

Health risk: Not all meat is bad

Would you like to eat meat without harming your body? We asked two experts what the healthiest meat is in the butchery section.

par

To eat or not to eat meat and focus on alternatives to meat products? This is the question that many people are asking themselves during this “veganuary” period (the challenge of eating exclusively vegan food in January). However, the choice does not necessarily have to be so radical, at least if you only care about your health. Because some types of meat are healthier than others.

What if, rather than giving up on meat, you opted for healthier meat? We asked two experts what meat could continue to appear on your menu in this case.

Sausages and meatloaves are among the bad students

As Marina Beyeler, nutrition advisor at Oviva, explains, “processed meat such as sausage, cold cuts or meatloaf (Italian cheese) has the most negative impact on health. And for good reason: these preparations are rich in animal fats and saturated fats and often contain additives. She also advises against red meat, which, according to her, increases the risk of colorectal cancer, especially if it is consumed in large quantities.

For Aline Birgelen, a nutritionist in Zurich, there is no doubt that “processed meats, whatever they may be, are among the most unhealthy. And for good reason: they are often rich in salt, saturated fatty acids and preservatives.

It is advisable, as far as possible, to avoid the consumption of cold meats and meatloaf (Italian cheese).

IMAGO/YAY Images

The game is relatively healthy

When asked which meat is healthiest when you don’t want to give it up entirely, Marina Beyeler answers: “Poultry meat such as chicken or turkey, because it is rich in protein and low in in fat.” According to her, the types of meat fall into three categories: the healthiest, “chicken, without skin and unprocessed”, takes first place on the podium. It is followed, in second place, by “unprocessed red meat”, such as beef or pork. The least healthy, relegated to the third and last position, is “cold meats and processed meats”.

Aline Birgelen shares her opinion that poultry is the healthiest meat, especially due to its high protein content compared to the amount of fat. She also considers game meat a good alternative. “Game meat is low in saturated fatty acids, but contains some valuable omega-3 fatty acids. And given that game lives freely in the wild and is not fed by humans, we can be sure that its meat does not contain antibiotics,” she says.

What are the risks?

Regular consumption of unhealthy meats is not without health consequences. As Marina Beyeler explains, “a high level of lipids in the blood, favored by meat consumption, can lead to arteriosclerosis, myocardial infarction, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases”. She also adds that “consumption of processed meat is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, particularly colorectal cancer.”

Aline Birgelen recommends avoiding, if possible, consuming processed meat and checking that it comes from animal-friendly farming. “I favor poultry and game, but nothing prevents me from regularly including quality beef, veal or lamb on the menu. On the other hand, I would be more hesitant when it comes to pork.” For the nutritionist, processed meat products such as cold cuts and fried meat should be consumed exceptionally.

The right preparation

The way you prepare the meat is just as decisive. “For example, by breading or frying it, it necessarily becomes less healthy,” explains Aline Birgelen. She believes it is important to use the right type of fat for cooking. Because, when heated to high temperatures, sunflower oil, for example, releases trans fatty acids which are harmful to health.

Marina Beyeler explains that, generally speaking, “it is better to use stewing, simmering, roasting or grilling methods at low temperatures than to roast or grill meat at high temperatures.”