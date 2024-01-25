Or a troll of trolls? Valdis Valters talks about his strategy in social networks – “eXi” – Sportacentrs.com

#troll #trolls #Valdis #Valters #talks #strategy #social #networks #eXi #Sportacentrs.com

Video: A troll of trolls? Valdis Valters talks about his strategy in social networks – “eXi” – Sportacentrs.com

We offer a fragment from this week’s episode of the sports talk show “eXi”, where the basketball legend – “General” Valdis Valters is a guest. In the show, the former basketball player reveals his strategy on social networks, where he is very bright.

The full program will be available this Thursday at 21.30 on the TV4 channel, as well as on the Sportacentrs.com portal.