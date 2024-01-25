Or a troll of trolls? Valdis Valters talks about his strategy in social networks – “eXi” – Sportacentrs.com

#troll #trolls #Valdis #Valters #talks #strategy #social #networks #eXi #Sportacentrs.com

Video: A troll of trolls? Valdis Valters talks about his strategy in social networks – “eXi” – Sportacentrs.com

Layout: current: getContentLayout (Cid: CacheTemplatingLayoutCustomizationsEsportsCustomizationSource627 ), alternative: getContentLayout (Cid: CacheTemplatingLayoutCustomizationsEsportsCustomizationSource627), Fid:2934, Did:0, useCase: 3

We offer a fragment from this week’s episode of the sports talk show “eXi”, where the basketball legend – “General” Valdis Valters is a guest. In the show, the former basketball player reveals his strategy on social networks, where he is very bright.

The full program will be available this Thursday at 21.30 on the TV4 channel, as well as on the Sportacentrs.com portal.

Also Read:  The UC model 2024 debuts on the field against Sporting Cristal in Lima

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
YOUTH EMPLOYMENT – A workshop on the adequacy of training
Posted on
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Sensitive images: man fell onto train tracks when the machine was moving
Posted on
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’
Posted on
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News