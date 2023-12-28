Payment schedule, Welfare Pension: where and until when will the registration date be | Government of Mexico | AMLO | MX | Trends | MEXICO

#Payment #schedule #Welfare #Pension #registration #date #Government #Mexico #AMLO #Trends #MEXICO

In the month of 2024, creditors of the Welfare Pension will have an increase in the amount they receive in a period of two months. The variation will be from $4,800 to $6,000 pesos, so it is a significant change for more than 11 million older adults. Initially, the deadline to register was Saturday, December 23, a new deadline has been approved. For more information on payment dates, the registration process and other important details, stay tuned for the next article on Depor.

The new term began this December 26 and will extend until the 30th of the same month. Registration will be carried out in alphabetical order according to the initial of the first surname as follows:

A, B and C – Tuesday 26

D, E, F, G and H – Wednesday 27

I, J, K,L and M – Thursday 28

N, Ñ, O, P, Q and R – Friday the 29th

S, T, U, V, W, X, Y and Z – Saturday 30

Adults over 65 years of age and between November 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024 may participate. To locate the corresponding module, you must enter the portal and enter the CURP of the older adult.

Requirements

The requirements to register for the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly are:

Valid official identification.

Birth certificate.

CURP recently printed.

Proof of address no older than six months.

Cell phone and home contact phone number.

Older adults have the right to register an auxiliary person to represent them in the procedures, and must meet the same requirements.

When does the payment of the Welfare Pension begin in 2024?

The financial aid is granted every two months so you have the option of following a predetermined calendar for the year 2024, being distributed consecutively in the following periods:

January February

March April

May June

July August

September October

November December.

In order to avoid influences in the elections, a double payment will be made in March for the beneficiaries, providing them with 12 thousand pesos that correspond to the second and third two months of the year. This modification coincides with the increase announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), which will increase the pension to six thousand pesos every two months.

Who is the Wellbeing Pension aimed at?

The Wellbeing Pension is aimed at people over 65 years of age who are in situations of social vulnerability. These individuals have the opportunity to receive financial support every two months, initially of $4,850 pesos. However, starting at the beginning of 2024, the amount of this pension will increase from the previously established $4,850 pesos to $6,000 pesos.

What conditions are necessary to obtain the Wellbeing Pension in Mexico during the year 2024?

To be a beneficiary of the Wellbeing Pension in 2024 in Mexico, certain fundamental requirements must be met. Applicants must be 65 years or older at the time of applying for the pension or reach that age before June of the corresponding year.

Regarding documentation, it is essential to have a valid official identification, such as a voting card, passport, INAPAM, military card, professional card or identity card.

In addition, it is required to present a legible and updated copy of the birth certificate, the updated CURP, proof of recent address (issued no more than six months ago) and a mobile or landline telephone number for contact. Meeting these requirements is crucial to ensure eligibility and to be able to correctly access the benefits provided by the Pension Bienestar.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU