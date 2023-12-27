Real Madrid – Ban after red card: Nacho only mildly punished

#Real #Madrid #Ban #red #card #Nacho #mildly #punished

Matchday A-Z Nacho Fernández receives a merciful sentence for his red card against Deportivo Alavés. The Real Madrid captain is only suspended for one game in LaLiga.

Real Madrid only against Mallorca without Nacho

MADRID. After receiving the red card against Deportivo Alavés (1-0). Nacho Fernandez a mild ban. The competition committee of the Spanish Football Federation RFEF suspended the Real Madrid captain for just one game. Accordingly, Nacho will face RCD Mallorca on January 3rd at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (7:15 p.m., in REAL TOTAL-Live ticker and DAZN) not available.

Given the additional central defender failures of Éder Militão and David Alaba (both torn cruciate ligaments), Carlo Ancelotti only has to improvise with Aurélien Tchouaméni in the center of defense alongside long-running favorite Antonio Rüdiger. Nacho can get involved again in the duel with UD Almería. This encounter will not take place until January 20th or 21st, before that there are other tasks with the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España.

The next dates

January 3rd, 7:15 p.m.: Real Madrid – RCD Mallorca (LaLiga)

January 6th, 9:30 p.m.: Arandina CF – Real Madrid (Copa del Rey)

January 10th, 8:00 p.m.: Real Madrid – Atlético Madrid (Spanish Super Cup)

Last Thursday, in the 52nd minute, he kicked opponent Samuel Omorodion from behind in the Achilles tendon area on the halfway line, for which the referee showed him the traffic light card after a tip from the video assistant. Real’s number 6 initially saw a yellow card.

Nacho with his second red card of the season

After the tough start, quite a few people expected a sanction that would extend over several encounters. Not least because Nacho had already been sent off with a straight red card against FC Girona (3-0) at the end of September for a similar foul, so he repeatedly attracted negative attention.

At that time, a three-game ban was initially imposed, but this was shortened by one game, so that the 33-year-old Spaniard was ready to play again in October for the Clásico win against FC Barcelona (2-1), even if he ultimately did not play at all came. This time they showed mercy straight away. What benefited him: In the broader sense, the offense against Alavés was also the intention of a duel for the ball. And: These are Nacho’s only two red cards so far in his eleven-year career.

