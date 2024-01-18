Something terrible is growing in the depths of the Pacific Ocean

#terrible #growing #depths #Pacific #Ocean

Since the Cretaceous period, a huge geological formation has been growing in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the size of which exceeds the size of the territory of Great Britain. The structure is fueled by volcanism.

In a newly published study, geologists tried to find out how the so-called Melanesian Border Plateau was formed, and concluded that it was created by intense volcanic processes that began in the age of the dinosaurs and continue to this day.

There are numerous mountain ranges and larger volcanic structures on the sea floor. Researchers often assume that these underwater forms are formed by powerful, sudden volcanic eruptions. These events have catastrophic consequences and cause major environmental changes.

However, according to recent studies, the history of the Melanesian Border Plateau is more complex than previously thought. The so-called superstructure in the southwestern Pacific Ocean appears to have formed slowly over millions of years in a process that can be divided into four distinct stages. The results were reported in the Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

According to Kevin Konrad, an assistant professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the formation of volcanic formations under the sea is often shrouded in obscurity. In some cases, the features are created by a single massive lava flow, but in other cases, their formation can be linked to several volcanic events that take place over a longer period of time and do not produce spectacular environmental effects.

There are numerous mountain ranges on the sea floor, as well as larger volcanic structures created by volcanic processes (illustration) Source: AFP/-

A huge geological monster is growing under the surface of the sea

The researchers collected samples from three parts of the Melanesian Border Plateau, Western and Eastern Samoa, and the Tuvalu Bay area, which were then analyzed geochemically. This revealed that the history of the superstructure dates back to the Cretaceous period. About 120 million years ago, a giant lava flow created a series of mountain ranges on the sea floor. The second stage of the process took place between 56 and 34 million years ago, when the lithosphere (Earth’s outer, solid rock core) passed through a volcanic region called the Arago hot spot. At that time, additional underwater mountains and oceanic islands were created. The latter eventually eroded and sank to the bottom of the sea.

The third phase of the development of the superstructure took place in the recent geohistorical period, in the Miocene period, 23-5 million years ago. At that time, the lithosphere passed through another volcanic area, the Samoa Hot Spot, creating new seamounts and oceanic islands. To this day, the aforementioned hot spot contributes to the birth of more and more Pacific islands.

The fourth stage of the development of the superstructure can be dated to the present day, with regular volcanic eruptions around the plateau, which unwaveringly shape the face of the gigantic formation.