Sp. Braga’s entourage crammed in the middle of the party – Sp. Braga

Some fans, furious with Salvador’s message to the fans, responded to the vehicles

TRIBUTE. A thousand fans applauded the team at 3am • Photo: luís vieira / movephoto

The delegation that traveled from Leiria, after winning the Allianz Cup, was received by around a thousand fans in Braga, around 3 am yesterday. The atmosphere was predominantly festive, with chants, flags and smoke to match, but it was also marked by more tense moments in which some fans crowded the entourage.

According to information from Record, there were punches and kicks on some of the vehicles that arrived from Leiria, such as the team bus and cars where other members of the club were following, including president António Salvador. It was a small group of fans who showed their dissatisfaction with the Arsenal leader’s statements after the game: “To those who boycotted and asked not to come here, to those our club proved that even without them it was possible to win the Cup.”

The players leaving the stadium, in their own vehicles, proceeded normally.

Talisman garden in the finals

If Ricardo Horta scores, Sp. Braga lifts the trophy. This has been the rule of decisions in which the warriors have been involved since Horta’s arrival at the club, in 2016/17: it happened in the finals of the Allianz Cup 2019/20 and 2023/24 and in the Portuguese Cup 2020/21. Furthermore, the curiosity of four years ago was repeated, when he was decisive in winning the League Cup and, shortly afterwards, Horta became a father. The winger will have another daughter (his third) in March!



Growing

This was the 5th internal title in the António Salvador era, the 3rd in the last five seasons. Since the 2019/20 season, Benfica has also won 3 domestic titles, Sporting 4 and FC Porto have won 8.

By André Gonçalves and José Mário

2

