Star Trek actor Gary Graham (73) died of cardiac arrest | Stars

#Star #Trek #actor #Gary #Graham #died #cardiac #arrest #Stars

Gary Graham, best known for his roles in Star Trek: Enterprise (2001 to 2005) and Alien Nation, passed away suddenly at his home in Spokane Valley, Washington. His ex-wife Susan Lavelle announced this earlier this week via a message on Facebook.

“We are absolutely devastated, especially our only daughter Haley. Gary was funny and had a sarcastic sense of humor. He fought for what he believed in, was a devout Christian and was very proud of his daughter. This was so sudden, so please pray for our daughter. Fly high into the sky, Gar!” said Lavelle. According to her, Graham died of cardiac arrest.

Text continues below the Facebook post.

The ‘Trekkies’, as fans of the science fiction series Star Trek are called, also reflect on the loss. “Graham left us far too early,” he said.

The American actor is best known for his role as Ambassador Soval in the television show Star Trek: Enterprise and the detective Matthew Sikes in the Alien Nation franchise. In addition to his acting career, Graham was a paramedic and played in two bands: The Gary Graham Band and The Sons of Kirk.

Earlier this month, another Star Trek actor, Mickey Cottrell, also passed away. He was 79.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  "There is a major risk of making a mistake. We are sold out since the beginning of the year so far"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Reservoirs from dams managed by ABHOER increased to 215 million m3
Reservoirs from dams managed by ABHOER increased to 215 million m3
Posted on
Passengers carried them under their arms, on their belts or in their stockings. The shocking discovery of the Giurgiu policemen in a bus
Passengers carried them under their arms, on their belts or in their stockings. The shocking discovery of the Giurgiu policemen in a bus
Posted on
Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón are going for a better 2024
Néstor Cortés and Carlos Rodón are going for a better 2024
Posted on
Foods for depression list
Foods for depression list
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News