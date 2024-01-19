Swarovski helps bird watching with smart binoculars

#Swarovski #helps #bird #watching #smart #binoculars

Author: Zsolt Lendvai

Use artificial intelligence to tell us what we’re seeing right now.

Observing nature is a regular, old-fashioned hobby. You sit on the edge of the forest or in a clearing, enjoying what surrounds you. Maybe you bring binoculars and spy on the birds. Then you try to identify in some book or on the Internet those individuals that were not familiar, that you have not met before. Swarovski Optik would now change this with the smart binoculars called AX Visio.

The part of the telescope itself can be said to be traditional, 10×32 binoculars. That is, it has ten times magnification, the diameter of the lens is 32 millimeters. Swarovision technology is said to provide sharper, clearer images and more beautiful colors. The big explanation, however, is not to be found in this, but in the fact that the telescope was also equipped with artificial intelligence, thanks to which it can recognize more than nine thousand species of birds. In any case, GPS also helps in this, since in this way the detection can be supported on a territorial basis.

You can also take a picture or video of the animals with the device: it records a photo in 13 megapixel resolution, a moving picture in full HD, and then transmits them to your phone via the Swarovski Optik Outdoor application. We can even share our discoveries with our friends. This is how the use of artificial intelligence for educational and educational purposes looks like, I think it’s a very good idea, although I also understand if someone would stick to books.

The price of the AX Visio is around HUF 1.7 million. In addition to the binoculars, the package also includes protective caps, a neck strap and a USB cable, since the AX Visio must be charged in order to use the smart function.