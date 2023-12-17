The Last of Us Multiplayer – This is the start screen of the Naughty Dog game that we will never play

#Multiplayer #start #screen #Naughty #Dog #game #play

The standalone The Last of Us multiplayer was actually supposed to be an expansion for Part 2. Then it became a standalone project, first called Factions, then The Last of Us Online. However, it has just become known that the plug on development will finally be pulled.

An insider now shows what the main menu would have looked like – at least if we assume that it is a real screenshot.

“Since it’s now canceled, I have a main menu picture of it here that I still had lying around“, explains insider Dusk Golem on ResetEra. The picture has now found its way to Reddit and you can see it here:

Recommended editorial content

At this point you will find external content from Reddit that complements the article.

You can display it and hide it again with one click.

I agree to be shown content from Reddit.

Personal data may be transmitted to third-party platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Link to Reddit content

On it we see a game character waiting on a sofa and some menu items and information that indicate the live service approach, such as “Season 1 Week 2” or “Battlepass”. The scribbled writing in the foreground “Dusk was here, yadda-yadda” is of course just the signature of the leaker, who wanted to make sure that it could be recognized where the image came from.

Here you can instead watch a video about the new No Return mode, which, in contrast to multiplayer, you will soon be able to play in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered:

1:35 The Last of Us 2 Remastered – This is what awaits you in the new No Return mode

How likely is it that this is a real picture? Dusk Golem is a well-known insider, especially in the horror sector, but his information is sometimes wrong. From a purely visual perspective, there is nothing that obviously speaks against the fact that it is a real picture; Nevertheless, there is currently no confirmation of its authenticity.

On the other hand, it is certain that we will never play the title. The director had recently stated that work was still being done on the game, but then on Friday night he said that it had finally been scrapped.

The reason: the sheer size of the project. Naughty Dog was faced with the decision of whether to fully become a live service studio or stay with the single player focus. The developer chose the latter.

How do you like the main menu? Do you think the screenshot is real and what are your thoughts on it?