The lava flow has already reached Grindavík, several houses have caught fire in the Icelandic town

#lava #flow #reached #Grindavík #houses #caught #fire #Icelandic #town

January 14, 2024 – 5:23 p.m

The lava flow near the town of Grindavík – Photo: Halldor Kolbeins / AFP

By late Sunday afternoon, the lava flow reached the Icelandic town of Grindavík after the eruption of the nearby volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula. Due to the glowing lava, several houses caught fire, but most of the city can escape thanks to the wall erected in recent weeks, the BBC reports live.

The fishing town of nearly 2,000 people, located near Reykjavik, had already been evacuated due to the volcanic eruption that began on Sunday morning. The lava flow was only 450 meters from the city’s residential buildings more than an hour after the eruption began. You can read about the background of the volcanic eruption in Iceland here.

