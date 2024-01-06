The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, a new private visit to Romania. “Extended weekend with the family in Transylvania”

#President #Hungary #Katalin #Novak #private #visit #Romania #Extended #weekend #family #Transylvania

Hungarian President Katalin Novak is on a private visit to Romania, posting on her Facebook page images from the Vîrghişului Gorge and from the Corona Braşov – CS Miercurea Ciuc hockey match, writes News.ro.

Katalin NovákPhoto: Kateřina Šulová / CTK / Profimedia

Novak posted a first image alongside the comment: “Extended weekend with the family in Transylvania. Hiking in the Vîrghişului Gorges”.

Another series of images is from Braşov, from the Corona Braşov – CS Miercurea Ciuc hockey match, where he talked with Braşov mayor Allen Coliban and took a photo with those in the stands.

“The Ciuc Gallery was joined this evening by an important guest, the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák. Mayor Allen Coliban welcomed the dignitary’s visit and handed him a t-shirt of the Corona Braşov hockey team signed by the Braşov players”, according to a post on the Facebook page of CSM Corona Braşov.

In May 2023, Katalin Novak participated in the traditional Pentecost pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc, later, she posted on her Facebook page a video with the so-called anthem of the Szeklerland. The post was accompanied by the message “Don’t let Transylvania perish, Lord.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest, Zákonyi Botond, to whom was conveyed the firm disapproval of the inappropriate public messages, such as the one targeting a historical region of Romania that “do not correspond to the desired promotion of a pragmatic relationship, of good neighborhood and collaboration between the two countries”.

Also Read:  Review 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom': "There's a lot going wrong here"

In response, the Hungarian Presidency said, according to MTI, that the protest of the Romanian Foreign Ministry is excessive and unjustified, but not unusual.

According to the reaction of the Hungarian Presidency, the post in question – which was inspired by the Szekler Hymn sung during the pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc – can still be found on Katalin Novak’s social media page.

In October 2023, President Klaus Iohannis was in Budapest, where he met with his Hungarian counterpart. At that time, Katalin Novák declared, in the joint statements with President Klaus Iohannis, that the situation of national minorities is important for both countries.

“We are both determined to reduce these tensions and also contribute to the strengthening of the Hungarian language,” said Novak, stating that “both are convinced that supporting and strengthening the position of the Hungarian ethnicity is a common interest and reducing tensions is also an interest common”.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Big names at the first sustainable edition of Oerrock
Big names at the first sustainable edition of Oerrock
Posted on
Boeing again: a part of the aircraft and a window fell out during the flight in the USA
Boeing again: a part of the aircraft and a window fell out during the flight in the USA
Posted on
Online newspaper Struma – Business
Online newspaper Struma – Business
Posted on
The era of Galaxy AI is upon us – Samsung Newsroom Belgium
The era of Galaxy AI is upon us – Samsung Newsroom Belgium
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News