The President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, a new private visit to Romania. “Extended weekend with the family in Transylvania”

Hungarian President Katalin Novak is on a private visit to Romania, posting on her Facebook page images from the Vîrghişului Gorge and from the Corona Braşov – CS Miercurea Ciuc hockey match, writes News.ro.

Katalin NovákPhoto: Kateřina Šulová / CTK / Profimedia

Novak posted a first image alongside the comment: “Extended weekend with the family in Transylvania. Hiking in the Vîrghişului Gorges”.

Another series of images is from Braşov, from the Corona Braşov – CS Miercurea Ciuc hockey match, where he talked with Braşov mayor Allen Coliban and took a photo with those in the stands.

“The Ciuc Gallery was joined this evening by an important guest, the President of Hungary, Katalin Novák. Mayor Allen Coliban welcomed the dignitary’s visit and handed him a t-shirt of the Corona Braşov hockey team signed by the Braşov players”, according to a post on the Facebook page of CSM Corona Braşov.

In May 2023, Katalin Novak participated in the traditional Pentecost pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc, later, she posted on her Facebook page a video with the so-called anthem of the Szeklerland. The post was accompanied by the message “Don’t let Transylvania perish, Lord.”

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted the Hungarian ambassador in Bucharest, Zákonyi Botond, to whom was conveyed the firm disapproval of the inappropriate public messages, such as the one targeting a historical region of Romania that “do not correspond to the desired promotion of a pragmatic relationship, of good neighborhood and collaboration between the two countries”.

In response, the Hungarian Presidency said, according to MTI, that the protest of the Romanian Foreign Ministry is excessive and unjustified, but not unusual.

According to the reaction of the Hungarian Presidency, the post in question – which was inspired by the Szekler Hymn sung during the pilgrimage from Şumuleu Ciuc – can still be found on Katalin Novak’s social media page.

In October 2023, President Klaus Iohannis was in Budapest, where he met with his Hungarian counterpart. At that time, Katalin Novák declared, in the joint statements with President Klaus Iohannis, that the situation of national minorities is important for both countries.

“We are both determined to reduce these tensions and also contribute to the strengthening of the Hungarian language,” said Novak, stating that “both are convinced that supporting and strengthening the position of the Hungarian ethnicity is a common interest and reducing tensions is also an interest common”.