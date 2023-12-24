The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones

#Russians #shelling #Kherson #southern #areas #Ukraine #attacked #drones

2023. december 24. – 18:00

Our Sunday summary of the most important events of the Russian-Ukrainian war:

As of Sunday afternoon, four people have been killed in Russian attacks on the Kherson region in southern Ukraine over the weekend, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Another nine people were injured.

As of Sunday, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 14 Russian drones, mainly in the southern part of the country, in Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipro and Khmelnytskyi regions, the Ukrainian Air Force announced.

The humanitarian NGO Save Ukraine rescued three children from territories under Russian occupation, including an eight-year-old boy and an orphaned brother and sister. The Ukrainian organization has helped 226 children since the outbreak of the war.

Trucks can once again enter Ukraine from Poland via the Sehin-Medyka border crossing. The blockade was imposed by the Poles at the beginning of November, who started demonstrations at several border stations. They want to get the EU to reinstate the licensing requirement for Ukrainian shipping companies.

Ukrainian Orthodox Christians can celebrate Christmas as early as December 25, as Zelensky signed a law back in July that allows Ukraine to “abandon the Russian legacy of celebrating Christmas on January 7.” (According to Wikipedia, since 2017 December 25, i.e. Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar, has been an official public holiday in Ukraine)

