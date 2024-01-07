This is how stores are open in Trzech Króli on January 6 – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours

#stores #open #Trzech #Króli #January #Biedronka #Lidl #Żabka #store #opening #hours

Stores open on Twelfth Night – these are the store opening hours on January 6, 2024. Epiphany is a public holiday. This year it falls on a Saturday, after which there is a Sunday with a trading ban. This means that on January 6 and 7, there is a trade ban in Poland and most stores will be closed. Traditionally, some retail chains change the opening hours of their branches the day before Epiphany. On the Feast of the Epiphany, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed, most shops will remain closed. Some Frogs will be open. See where you can shop at Twelfth Night on January 6 and which stores are changing their opening hours.

On January 6 (Saturday) we celebrate the Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Epiphany. It is one of the oldest Christian holidays. In Poland it is public holiday as well as a holiday on which trading is prohibited, so most shops will remain closed. On Epiphany, i.e. Epiphany on January 6, 2024, supermarkets and shopping malls will be closed. Some Frogs will be open.

Twelfth Night, i.e. Epiphany, Epiphany, falls on a Saturday in 2024. This is a public holiday. Immediately after this holiday, there is a Sunday with a trading ban. This means that stores will be closed on January 6 and 7.

On Friday, January 5, stores will be open during standard hoursand some retail chains decided to extend the opening hours of their branches before Epiphany. Sunday, January 7, is also subject to a trading ban.

Also Read:  This is how stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas - Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays [26.12.2023 r.]

You may also be interested in this

In Poland on Epiphany, or Twelfth Night on January 6, there is a trade ban. This means that most popular chains will close all their stores. Which stores are open on January 6? As usual, Żabka and Freshmarket stores will be open. But these are not the only places where you can shop on Twelfth Night.

Where can you shop at Twelfth Night on January 6? Check store opening hours now in our gallery:

View gallery(13 photos)

On Twelfth Night on January 6 and on Sunday with a trade ban on January 7, shopping can only be done where the owner is standing behind the counter. Some stores will be open on January 6 and 7 networks:

  • Frog,
  • Carrefour Express,
  • Leviathan.

Some local shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants, pubs, gas stations and even cinemas or museums will also be open. Detailed information on working hours can be checked at individual branches or on the websites of the facilities you are interested in.

You may also be interested in this

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list

The next trading Sunday will not be until January 28, 2024. Pursuant to the Act on Restriction of Trade on Sundays, this will be the first commercial Sunday in 2024.

Shopping Sundays 2024 – list:

  • January 28,
  • 24 mark,
  • April 28,
  • June 30,
  • August 25,
  • December 15,
  • December 22.

Trading is prohibited on other Sundays. We will not do shopping on days off from work, which include church and state holidays:

  • January 1 – New Year,
  • January 6 – Epiphany,
  • March 31-April 1 – Easter,
  • May 1 – Labor Day,
  • May 3 – Constitution Day of May 3,
  • May 30 – Corpus Christi,
  • August 15 – Polish Army Day, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary,
  • November 1 – All Saints’ Day,
  • November 11 – Independence Day,
  • December 25-26 – Christmas.
Also Read:  This is how stores are open in Trzech Króli on January 6 - Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours [6.01.2024]

Gossip, sensations and interesting facts from the lives of stars – read more on ShowNews.pl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

A fertilizer barge sank on the Danube at the border between Serbia and Croatia. Minister of the Environment: No exceeded values ​​of nitrogen were detected
A fertilizer barge sank on the Danube at the border between Serbia and Croatia. Minister of the Environment: No exceeded values ​​of nitrogen were detected
Posted on
“Of course Remco can win the Tour”: Tim Wellens has no doubts about Evenepoel’s chances in July | Cycling
“Of course Remco can win the Tour”: Tim Wellens has no doubts about Evenepoel’s chances in July | Cycling
Posted on
ROMERO REMEDIES | The three diseases that rosemary helps fight
ROMERO REMEDIES | The three diseases that rosemary helps fight
Posted on
End of suspense at MR: Charles Michel has made his decision
End of suspense at MR: Charles Michel has made his decision
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News