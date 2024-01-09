This man was furious, bought rice wrapped in anchovy for IDR 30,000

#man #furious #bought #rice #wrapped #anchovy #IDR

A man feels cheated when buying food. The reason is, he ordered rice and anchovies, but the price was IDR 30,000.

The price of food is relatively expensive and cheap. However, everyone must have a reasonable view or not on the price of the food ordered.

Not a few people feel cheated when buying food, because the price is too expensive for a simple food menu. As experienced by this man in Malaysia.

Through a post on Facebook, a man named Faiz Sauqi expressed his disappointment at a food stall. At that time, he ordered a packet of white rice and an anchovy side dish.

In his upload he also showed the appearance of a packet of rice. It’s really just white rice served with anchovies without any other side dishes, such as vegetables, meat, or even sauce.

Reporting from Weird Kaya (08/01/2024) the anchovy rice is priced at 8 Malaysian Ringgit or the equivalent of IDR 27,000.

According to Faiz, the price is too expensive for white rice and anchovies. Faiz also admitted that he did not expect that the seller would give him so many anchovies.

“I didn’t expect the seller to give me that many anchovies and then charge me a high price. This is outrageous, just like the prices in Europe,” he said.

With this upload, Faiz wants to urge the public to be more careful when buying food. Don’t become a victim of stalls looking for excessive profits.

“Even though I have paid, I want to warn other people not to become victims of food stalls seeking excessive profits,” he continued.

Netizens responded to his upload. Many netizens agree that the price is too expensive for wrapped rice with anchovy side dishes.

“It’s really expensive, almost IDR 30,000. At other stalls, for that price you can get nasi kandar with chicken, vegetables and soup,” said a netizen.

“There are more and more food sellers now. Looking for that much profit, just imagine plain rice only using anchovies is expensive,” said another netizen.

