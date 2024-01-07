Today’s matches, January 7-2024 Sunday live football: TV and streaming programming, who is playing, schedules, channels, where to watch and results | Bets of the day | Forecasts | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Todays #matches #January #Sunday #live #football #streaming #programming #playing #schedules #channels #watch #results #Bets #day #Forecasts #SPORTSTOTAL
Today's matches, Sunday, January 7, December 2024: Where to watch live football? The activity in the beautiful sport does not stop and that is why at El Comercio we show you the complete schedule of matches for this day, with schedules and transmission channels. In addition, you can follow the different results of the football day in real time.
Italy – Serie A
- 6:30 Empoli vs Milan Star+
- 9:00 Turin vs Napoli Star+
- 9:00 Udinese vs Lazio Star+
- 12:00 Salernitana vs Juventus Star+
- 14:45 Roma vs Atalanta Star+
Portugal – Primeira Liga
- 13:00 Rio Ave vs Portimonense Star+
- 15:30 Famalicão vs Chaves Star+
Spain – Copa del Rey
- 6:00 Burgos vs Mallorca DirecTV
- 6:00 Amorebieta vs Celta Vigo DirecTV
- 10:00 CD Castellon vs Osasuna DirecTV
- 10:00 Racing Ferrol vs Sevilla DirecTV
- 12:00 Unionistas de Salamanca vs Villarreal DirecTV
- 13:00 Cartagena vs Valencia DirecTV
- 13:00 Eibar vs Athletic Club DirecTV
◉ 15:00 Barbastro vs Barcelona DirecTV
- 15:00 Málaga vs Real Sociedad DirecTV
- 16:00 Tenerife vs Las Palmas DirecTV
England – FA Cup
- 9:00 Luton Town vs Bolton Wanderers Star+
- 9:00 Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham Star+
- 9:00 West Ham United vs Bristol City Star+
- 9:00 Peterborough United vs Leeds United Star+
◉ 9:00 Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town Star+
- 9:00 West Bromwich Albion vs Aldershot Town Star+
- 9:00 Nottingham Forest vs Blackpool Star+
◉ 11:30 Arsenal vs Liverpool Star+, ESPN
France – French Cup
- 8:30 Thionville Lusitanos vs Olympique Marseille
- 8:30 Guingamp vs Rennes
- 8:30 Pontarlier vs Olympique Lyonnais DirecTV
- 8:30 Lens vs Monaco
- 8:30 Le Havre vs Caen
- 11:30 Chambéry vs Toulouse
- 11:30 Feurs vs Saint-Priest
- 11:30 Bergerac vs Libourne
- 11:30 Dieppe vs Laval
- 11:30 Dinan-Léhon vs Reims
- 11:30 Louhans-Cuiseaux vs Rouen
- 14:45 Revel vs PSG DirecTV
