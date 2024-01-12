Transfermarkt LIVE: Vertessen to Anderlecht, surprise Batshuayi and Fellaini? | Football24

Thursday, January 11, 2024 – 12:30 I by Editorial Staff

Since January 1, clubs have been allowed to make plenty of transfers again. The transfer market is open for exactly one month. We have already listed the most important things.

*There is a rumor in the corridors that Anderlecht Yorbe Vertessen would like to bring to Brussels. They will then have to deal with Valencia and Union Berlin, among others.

*Michy Batshuayi will not return to JPL, that much seems certain. He seems to be on his way to Philippe Clement’s Scottish Rangers.

*And also Marouanne Fellaini is reportedly not in favor of a comeback in Belgium. The most recent reports are that he will probably work in the Middle East.

*Dennis Praet may leave Leicester City again, although he would prefer to end his contract (until the summer of this year) so that he can look for a new club on a transfer-free basis. Antwerp and Anderlecht are already keeping an eye on the file.

*Eduard Sobol is said to be close to a switch to KRC Genk, although AA Gent and KVC Weserlo are also following his file.

*Blauw-zwart wants to perform stunts with the sixteen-year-old Swedish top talent Kusi-Asare. They will then have to deal with competition from PSV and Bayern Munich.

*At Antwerp they fear a winter farewell Mandela Keita in Arthur Vermeerenalthough they could certainly use the money.

*Jean Butez may then leave again for the national champion, which has put the goalkeeper on the transfer list.

