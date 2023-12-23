USA: Colorado Supreme Court makes Trump ”ineligible” for 2024 elections

“We did not reach these conclusions lightly”, emphasize the Colorado judges who have already been scathingly responded by the Trump team. However, the final decision will rest with the US Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of Colorado made Donald Trump, former president of the United States of America (USA), ineligible to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

”We did not reach these conclusions lightly (…). We are aware of the magnitude and weight of the issues we now have before us. We are equally aware of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being influenced by the public reaction to the decisions that the law requires us to make”, highlighted the Colorado judges, yesterday afternoon, the 18th.

The decision, which is not yet definitive, as it will have to be passed to a higher court, the US Supreme Court, has already merited a scathing attack from former President Donald Trump’s team, for whom the Court ruled for political motivation.

“The fact that it was a bunch of unelected left-wing judges and a lawsuit filed by an organization financed by [George] Soros is crazy,” said Jim McLaughlin, Trump’s political consultant.

“The American people have a great sense of justice and these are the people who are going around saying that Trump is a threat to democracy and are getting him kicked out of the polls. They are not giving the American people the right to decide (…)”, he added.

North American commentators say they are attentive to the movements of the Justice, and consider that the US Supreme Court “now has a real dilemma on its hands”.

It should be noted that the former head of the North American state is accused of four crimes of conspiracy against his own country.