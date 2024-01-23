War in Ukraine. From the White House – ominous words about the critical months and the future of Ukraine

#War #Ukraine #White #House #ominous #words #critical #months #future #Ukraine

Russia is forced to move its air defense systems to the rear after a nighttime drone attack on an oil terminal in the port of Ust-Luga. Informed sources reported this to UNIAN on Monday.

In the direction of Avdijivka, the occupiers continue to suffer record losses. “Meat attacks” kill as many people in a few months as in the decades-long war in Afghanistan.

The United Kingdom provided a UN panel of experts with satellite images of North Korean cargo being shipped to Russia as evidence in an arms-trafficking investigation, January 22. The Guardian reported.

North Korea is said to have supplied Russia with a large amount of military equipment, including ballistic missiles, since it denuclearized in 2023. in September, leaders Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin met in the Amur region of Russia’s Far East.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper that “it is impossible to even imagine that we can do without mobilization.”

Eight Russian warships, one of them a missile carrier, are still deployed in the Black Sea, according to the command of the Ukrainian Navy.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned against the spread of the war in Ukraine. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day – recently they have again been directed against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the politician told the German publication Tagesspiegel.

