Watch that got Arnold Schwarzenegger into trouble sells for 270,000 euros | Backbiting

#Watch #Arnold #Schwarzenegger #trouble #sells #euros #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 19, 2024 at 3:38 PM Update: 3 hours ago

The watch that caused Arnold Schwarzenegger to be detained by German customs was auctioned on Thursday for 270,000 euros. The watch was part of an auction for the actor’s charity, the Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative, the news agency reports AFP.

In a video on entertainment site TMZ Schwarzenegger can be seen joking about his run-in with German customs during a dinner at the event. One of his jokes was about a cop who he said was going to handcuff him. “I normally pay $500 for that,” the actor jokes.

Schwarzenegger was stuck at Munich airport for three hours because he had not declared the watch to customs. According to a customs spokesperson, the actor had to pay import tax because he intended to sell the watch in the European Union.

Ultimately, Schwarzenegger had to pay a few thousand euros, the German newspaper reports Bild.

Image: NL Image

AchterklapArnold Schwarzenegger