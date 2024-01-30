West Stops Funds, UNRWA Cannot Operate in Gaza After February

#West #Stops #Funds #UNRWA #Operate #Gaza #February

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza after the end of February, if funding was not resumed.

A number of countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have suspended their funding to the UN aid agency following allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

“If funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations throughout the region, including in Gaza, after the end of February,” said an agency spokesperson, as reported by Al ArabiyaTuesday (30/1/2024).

Earlier on Monday (29/1), the Austrian government announced that it was also suspending funding to UNRWA, pending a full investigation into the allegations.

“We call on UNRWA and the UN to conduct a comprehensive, prompt and complete investigation into the allegations,” the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The European Union, one of UNRWA’s main donors, on Monday demanded an “urgent” audit of the agency and said it was reviewing its funding.

The audit should be led by European Commission-appointed experts and carried out alongside a UN investigation into the allegations, commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters.

“What is clear is that this action is urgent. It is important and must be done without delay,” said Mamer.

