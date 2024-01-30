West Stops Funds, UNRWA Cannot Operate in Gaza After February

#West #Stops #Funds #UNRWA #Operate #Gaza #February

Jakarta

The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that it would not be able to continue operations in Gaza after the end of February, if funding was not resumed.

A number of countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have suspended their funding to the UN aid agency following allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

“If funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations throughout the region, including in Gaza, after the end of February,” said an agency spokesperson, as reported by Al ArabiyaTuesday (30/1/2024).

Earlier on Monday (29/1), the Austrian government announced that it was also suspending funding to UNRWA, pending a full investigation into the allegations.

“We call on UNRWA and the UN to conduct a comprehensive, prompt and complete investigation into the allegations,” the Austrian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The European Union, one of UNRWA’s main donors, on Monday demanded an “urgent” audit of the agency and said it was reviewing its funding.

The audit should be led by European Commission-appointed experts and carried out alongside a UN investigation into the allegations, commission spokesman Eric Mamer told reporters.

“What is clear is that this action is urgent. It is important and must be done without delay,” said Mamer.

(ita/ita)

Also Read:  War in Ukraine. Showed one of the biggest Russian attacks in Avdiyivka: advancing "just by wild forces"

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project
HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANT – Effective start of the Volobe project
Posted on
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Posted on
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Posted on
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News